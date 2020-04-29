Appeal for information about shed arson

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said its team had investigated the fire which took place at Sutton Hill on Tuesday morning.

The fire service were called around 8.20am and found two, four metre by four metre sheds on fire.

A crew from Telford Central used hoses to extinguish the blaze but a fire investigations officer determined it had been started deliberately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Telford Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.