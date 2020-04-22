Menu

Advertising

Police up patrols next to Shrewsbury weir after social distancing 'breaches'

By Jordan Reynolds | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police in Shrewsbury have urged people to avoid gathering after an increase of social distancing "breaches" near the town's weir.

The Weir in Shrewsbury

Officers will now be increasing their patrols on Sydney Avenue, next to the River Severn, after increased reports of groups meeting by the water.

Several people have been "educated" by officers in the area today.

LPPT North - West Mercia Police tweeted saying: "We have seen an increase of reports of Covid-19 breaches regarding Sydney Aveune/the weir at Shrewsbury so will be frequenting our patrols around here.

"Several people moved on and educated re social distancing."

Crime News Coronavirus Health Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds
Reporter - @jreynolds_star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News