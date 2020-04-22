Police up patrols next to Shrewsbury weir after social distancing 'breaches'

Officers will now be increasing their patrols on Sydney Avenue, next to the River Severn, after increased reports of groups meeting by the water.

Several people have been "educated" by officers in the area today.

LPPT North - West Mercia Police tweeted saying: "We have seen an increase of reports of Covid-19 breaches regarding Sydney Aveune/the weir at Shrewsbury so will be frequenting our patrols around here.

"Several people moved on and educated re social distancing."