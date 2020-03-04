Police force given the cash for 120 new Tasers

The force bid for the money after the amount of Taser authorisations rose over the last two years, as a result of an increasing number of incidents involving knives.

Superintendent Jon Cummins, specialist operations lead said: “We welcome the announcement of 120 additional Tasers for the force. Tasers can be a valuable and effective option for police officers when dealing with violence or threats of violence.

"Tasers allows the police to respond to situations where otherwise we may have to deploy firearms and is one of a number of tactical options deployed by the police to protect themselves and members of the community."