Arrests in early morning raids over Shrewsbury cannabis farm

The raids were carried out at addresses in Mytton Oak Road, Abbey Foregate, Mary Webb Road and Heaton Close, as well as in Birmingham city centre.

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of cannabis production.

It was part of an ongoing investigation by West Mercia Police after officers in Shrewsbury uncovered a huge cannabis farm the former Park Lane Nightclub last year.

It has since been revealed that the estimated street value of the plants seized in October was between £1.2 million and £1.6m.

Detective chief inspector Mike Nally said: "This morning we carried out a numbers of warrants as part of an ongoing investigation after a cannabis farm was seized last year.

"Keeping our communities safe is our priority and we will take the necessary action against those involved in serious and organised crime and who cause the most harm in our communities."

Cash, a mobile phone and vehicles were also seized in the raids.