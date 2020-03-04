Menu

Advertising

Arrests in early morning raids over Shrewsbury cannabis farm

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Arrests were made in Shrewsbury today after warrants were carried out in relation to a massive cannabis farm found in a former nightclub in the town.

The raids were carried out at addresses in Mytton Oak Road, Abbey Foregate, Mary Webb Road and Heaton Close, as well as in Birmingham city centre.

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of cannabis production.

It was part of an ongoing investigation by West Mercia Police after officers in Shrewsbury uncovered a huge cannabis farm the former Park Lane Nightclub last year.

It has since been revealed that the estimated street value of the plants seized in October was between £1.2 million and £1.6m.

Detective chief inspector Mike Nally said: "This morning we carried out a numbers of warrants as part of an ongoing investigation after a cannabis farm was seized last year.

"Keeping our communities safe is our priority and we will take the necessary action against those involved in serious and organised crime and who cause the most harm in our communities."

Cash, a mobile phone and vehicles were also seized in the raids.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News