Boy, 14, appears in court charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford
A 14-year-old boy will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in Telford.
The 14-year-old, from Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning in relation to the incident in Telford Town Park last Thursday where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and airlifted to hospital.
During the brief hearing, the youth spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
He did not indicate a plea and was remanded in custody.
The 14-year-old, who was represented by Ms Rachel Bentley, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court tomorrow.
The 16-year-old boy was stabbed last Thursday at about 2.20pm and was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to hospital.
West Mercia Police set up a cordon around the park when the incident took place and had additional officers patrolling the area.
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance to the scene and a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance was sent from Cosford.
