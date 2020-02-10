Thieves steal dozens of laptops and tablets from Telford primary school

The thieves broke through a window of St George's Church of England Primary School on London Road some time overnight on Thursday.

Staff arrived on Friday morning to find 21 laptops and three tablets had been taken.

Headteacher Sally Sixsmith said the school was devastated, but thanked the support of parents and the wider community.

She said: "We're all really saddened that the school was targeted and I can confirm they took a total of 21 laptops and three iPads.

"Despite this, we've been overwhelmed by the support of parents and the local community in trying to support us in this time.

"We're looking to replace the items but it does mean the children will have to wait to have new laptops for us to be able to teach our IT curriculum and it's sad to know the school was a target."

West Mercia Police confirmed investigations were ongoing.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident reference number 98S of February 7, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org