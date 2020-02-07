Menu

Boys, aged 13 and 15, arrested after man stabbed in Telford

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Crime | Published:

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Telford last night.

A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 26 year-old man was attacked in Bembridge, Brookside at around 7pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and is currently in a stable condition.

Following an appeal for witnesses from police, two teenagers were arrested and have been released on bail.

Police say extra patrols are being carried out in the area to reassure local residents, and enquiries are on-going.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 641s 060220 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

