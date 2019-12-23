CCTV appeal after burglary at Bridgnorth football club

People who live near AFC Bridgnorth's Crown Meadow social club in Orchard Drive are being asked to check their cameras after thieves broke into the building on Wednesday.

Burglars took a till, a lottery machine and spirits during the late-night raid, which bosses at the club said had left volunteers feeling demoralised.

On Friday night the club was able to reopen for an event thanks to receiving a new till from Bamboo Wine Bar.

Now bosses at the club are trying to find more evidence against the thieves.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: "The thieves had a car waiting by the Crown Meadow entrance.

"Could we ask that Victoria Road residents with CCTV check their cameras?

"They have distinctive clothing on so if any neighbours on Innage Lane have CCTV and could look for us as it looks like they were watching outside for half an hour for a committee member to leave."

Anybody with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org