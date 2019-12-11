Six people banned from Newtown pubs, clubs and bars

The bans, which range from 12 months to life, were handed out under the Behave or Be Banned (BBOB) scheme following a meeting of the Pubwatch committee.

Newtown sergeant Stephen Vaughan said: "BOBB is an effective tool to help prevent, reduce and tackle alcohol related offences within our communities.

"In addition, those who are found in possession of illegal controlled drugs on licensed premises can also be taken forward for discussion with a view to being banned.

"This ban prevents all those listed from entering any licensed premises in Newtown and the surrounding area.

"The BOBB committee and the police would like to wish everyone a safe and pleasant time over the upcoming festivities and warn those who behave in a violent or disorderly manner, or who are caught using class A drugs, that they will be banned from the pubs.

"Licensees will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in their premises and BOBB keeps such people out, making it safer and more enjoyable for everyone else.

"The message is simple – behave or be banned."

Those already on the BOBB scheme who breach it by entering any pub will have their ban increased by one month per pub they go in.

Any behaviour where violence is threatened or used against police officers, door staff or licensees will result in an automatic 12-month minimum ban.