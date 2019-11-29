Telford man bought stun guns online - including one disguised as a torch

Guy Hamer, 33, was given a suspended sentence after an incident at a house in Telford during which he voluntarily gave two stun guns to police.

The judge sentencing Hamer this week noted there was no evidence the weapons had been used and decided it would be “arbitrary and disproportionate” to enforce the minimum five-year sentence given the circumstances.

A crowd gathered outside a house in Telford on September 24 last year when police were called to reports of disorder, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Timothy Harrington told the court that when police arrived, Hamer, who lived in the house, was injured and they took him inside. A member of the crowd told the officers that Hamer had a taser in the house and they spoke to him about it.

“He produced two from a carrier bag,” Mr Harrington said.

“Mr Hamer told the police he had bought those items off the black market on the internet.”

One of the weapons was an electric torch that also had an unmarked button, which could effectively turn it into a stun gun.

The other was a small ring-shaped object that could discharge an electric current when worn with a clenched fist.

Advertising

Hamer pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a disguised firearm and another count of possessing a prohibited weapon. On Wednesday he appeared in court to be sentenced.

The court heard that the first offence carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years under the Firearms Act, but Hamer’s representative Steven Bailey argued that it would be counter-productive.

Judge Peter Barrie said buying the weapons was “idiotic and potentially very damaging”, but noted Hamer voluntarily gave them up to police when asked and that there was no evidence they were used.

He imposed a 12-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told Hamer he must attend 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days. Hamer, of Haybridge Road, Hadley, will also pay a surcharge. The weapons will be destroyed.