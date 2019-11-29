Police investigating alleged 'hate crime' over Philip Dunne turban remark to opponent Kuldip Sahota

Mr Dunne made the comment towards fellow Ludlow candidate Kuldip Sahota at a hustings on Wednesday.

Police today confirmed they were treating the incident as a hate crime and said it would be fully investigated.

Local Policing Inspector, Saf Ali, said: “Officers are currently investigating the report, which is being treated as a hate incident.

"We take reports of such incidents extremely seriously and enquiries are currently ongoing."

Calls have been made for Mr Dunne to be suspended from the party but no action has yet been taken by the Conservatives.

Mr Sahota said he was contacted by the police yesterday and would be providing a full statement to officers over the weekend.

He said he had been overwhelmed by support since the comment was made at the hustings at St Laurence's Church in Church Stretton.

Mr Sahota said he was offended and shocked by the remark, made worse by the fact Mr Dunne did not apologise straight away.

Mr Dunne did apologise later on in the debate and yesterday issued an "unreserved" apology.