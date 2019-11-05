WATCH: 137mph police chase ends as driver rammed after M6 U-turn

In the footage the car can be seen weaving in and out of traffic on the M6 before eventually trying to exit the motorway by doing a U-turn into an entry slip road.

The pursuit comes to an end when the chasing police car drives into the side of the Mini, before the driver jumps into the back seat in an attempt to pretend he hadn't been behind the wheel.

WATCH the police chase here:

Driver tries to trick police by jumping into back seat after 137mph M6 pursuit

The chase had started when officers from the Central Motorway Police Group spotted the Mini heading north near Junction 9 for Wednesbury on the afternoon of September 18.

They’d been told about a car matching the Mini's description which had been stolen in a burglary in Halesowen, so followed it.

The Mini soon tried to accelerate away from officers, hitting speeds of more than 100mph, swapping lanes and driving on the hard shoulder in a bid to escape the police.

At Junction 10 of the M6 driver David Brennan tried to head the wrong way up the entry slip road, at which point police used "tactical contact" to bring him to a halt.

It was then that Brennan, 23, jumped out of the drivers seat and into the back of the car before claiming "I wasn't even driving" as he was put in handcuffs.

However body-cam and dash-cam footage soon proved his claims wrong.

The unemployed man, of Tamerton Road in Bartley Green, Birmingham, went on to admit dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for three years at Birmingham Crown Court this week.

Sgt Mitch Darby, who pursued Brennan, said: “This was appalling driving on one of the busiest sections of motorway in the country, which put other drivers at risk.

“We had no option but to use our training to safely bring the pursuit to an end, before the Mini had a chance to go on to potentially be involved in a head-on collision on the slip road.

“Brennan thought he could pull the wool over our eyes with a quick jump over the seats and into the back of the car, but we’d seen it happen and it was all caught on video."