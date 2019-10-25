Jailed: Stolen BMW driver put Bridgnorth man in hospital for 18 days

Mitchell Baker, 23, hit Nicholas Scriven while trying to force his way past him in an alleyway the width of a car in Bridgnorth, putting him in hospital for 18 days with three fractures of the hip.

Mr Scriven had been on his way for a drink at the Fosters Arms in Mill Street when the incident happened on January 20.

The BMW being driven by Baker had been stolen from its owners home in Walsall the previous day and was spotted displaying false plates in Bridgnorth by Pc Matthew Picken, prosecutor Mr Peter Arnold told the court.

Pc Picken was keeping the car in view when the three occupants realised they were being followed, accelerated hard down St Johns Street and turned into Mill Street before going down narrow Doctors Lane, which leads to the Fosters Arms and The Vine Inn.

It was here that the BMW hit Mr Scriven and fractured his pelvis.

Doctors Lane viewed from the back of The Fosters Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

The police officer drove to the other end of the lane where he was expecting the BMW to come out but it had been abandoned as the driver and two passengers fled.

The fingerprints of all three suspects were found on the stolen car. Baker's were on the rear false plate.

Pc Picken saw him driving the BMW about 25 minutes before the pedestrian was mown down.

Baker did not dispute this but maintained he swapped with one of the passengers after they stopped for food and drink at a nearby Co-op store in the town just minutes before Mr Scriven was hit.

Baker, of Dartmouth Avenue, Willenhall, is already serving a 17-month sentence for handling a stolen Transit Van and being in possession of the key to a stolen BMW - both of which were stolen in the Wolverhampton area.

He admitted handling the stolen BMW but denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was found guilty by a majority verdict after a trial.

Judge Michael Challinor told him: "I find on the evidence that when you were in Doctors Lane you were trying to get away from the police, saw Nicholas Scriven and took the decision to drive at him, reckless as to whether or not he would be seriously injured.

"You struck him, fractured his pelvic area which is a very serious injury for a man of his age and will continue through his life, long after you are released.

"This is a very bad case of causing injury by dangerous driving."

He handed Baker 12 months in prison for handling the stolen car and four years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, to be served consecutively, of which he will serve at least half.

Baker was also banned from driving for nine-and-a-half years and will have to take an extended test before he is allowed to drive again.