Stolen BMW driver seriously injured man by forcing his way past him in Bridgnorth alley the width of a car, jury hears

Nicholas Scriven had his back to the vehicle which was allegedly being driven by 23-year-old Mitchell Baker, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The victim, who suffered three fractures of the hip and was detained in hospital for 18 days, said he was going for a drink at the Fosters Arms in Mill Street, Bridgnorth, and chose to use the back entrance in Doctors Lane on January 20.

He continued: "I walked down the narrow alleyway and heard a car behind me, I turned and saw a white vehicle which I fully expected to stop because there was not enough room for both of us.

"Then I felt the vehicle hit me on my hip which made me spin and pinned me against the wall. I was trapped between it and the car and was in terrific pain as it passed. I received three fractures to my hips. The whole incident lasted seconds and I did not see the driver of the car."

The BMW, which had been stolen from its owner's Walsall home the previous day, was being kept in view by Pc Matthew Picken after it was spotted in Bridgnorth displaying false number plates, explained Mr Peter Arnold, prosecuting.

But the three occupants realised they were being followed by a police car, accelerated hard down St Johns Street and turned into Mill Street before going down Doctors Lane in a bid to lose their tail.

Mr Picken saw Mr Scriven being knocked down and recalled: "He was thrown against the wall and rolled along it as the car squeezed past."

He drove to the other end of the lane where they should have come out but the BMW, which did not stop at the scene of the incident, was abandoned at the bottom of the lane and the driver and two passengers fled, the court heard.

Mr Arnold said: "The driver had wanted to get away and forced his way through the narrow entry."

The fingerprints of all three suspects were found on the stolen car. Baker's were on the rear false plate.

Pc Picken saw him driving the BMW about 25 minutes before the pedestrian was mown down.

The defendant did not dispute this but maintained he swapped with one of the passengers after they stopped for food and drink at a nearby Co-op store in the town.

The BMW was driven from its car park and those inside realised they were being followed less than three minutes before the car struck Mr Scriven.

Baker, of Dartmouth Avenue, Willenhall, admits handling the stolen BMW but denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving and the case continues.