Police force break up could be delayed by Home Office

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, who was behind the plan to break up the alliance with his Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, has hit out over the situation saying he will not accept his force being held to ransom over the split.

The decision to break up the agreement between West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police has led to acrimony from the neighbouring force.

The police commissioner has said the alliance is no longer beneficial for his force, and effectively subsidises its neighbour by providing 60 per cent of the resources for the arrangement.

Under the agreement the forces have shared certain functions such as firearms, forensics and computer services since 2012.

Last month Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Service said it was concerned there was no certainty over how Warwickshire would provide the services covered by the alliance after the split.

Mr Campion has said he expects a legal challenge, and intervention from the Home Office to delay the break-up, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday.

In a joint statement with West Mercia's chief Constable Anthony Bangham, Mr Campion said that offers to provide services after the break-up had not resulted in an agreement with Warwickshire.

He said: "Since serving notice of termination we have ensured robust plans are in place to ensure the full, continued delivery of policing services to our communities.

"We are fully confident there will be no risks to public safety in West Mercia as a result of the alliance ending.

"Simultaneously, we have made numerous offers to Warwickshire for continued collaboration. We have offered support on the specific areas where Warwickshire have requested it, on very reasonable terms. These offers have all been rejected by our Warwickshire counterparts.

"As things stand, negotiations between all parties have ended, without agreement. We now anticipate intervention from the Home Office in the coming days to allow further time for Warwickshire to transition to a standalone model. We would have no choice but to respect any decision made by the Home Secretary.

"We also understand that a high court injunction is being applied for by Warwickshire to try to prevent the termination of the current alliance arrangements.

"While we have been clear throughout that we would take an open, reasoned, pragmatic approach to negotiations, we have been unwilling to accept the wrong deal for our communities and our police force. While we would always seek to support another police force, we will not allow West Mercia to be held to ransom. We cannot simply accept the continuation of the current arrangement, which sees West Mercia significantly subsidising a neighbouring force, to the detriment of our police and our communities."

Warwickshire Police and the Home Office have been approached for comment.