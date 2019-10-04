Advertising
Bravery of victim praised after dangerous Telford sex offender put behind bars
A dangerous Telford sex offender was put behind bars because of the bravery of his victim coming forward, police have said.
David Alan Jones, 30, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences, including rape, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 3, and was later sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
The sentence followed an investigation by Telford CID after a woman reported she had been abused over a number of years.
Jones was also put on the sex offenders register for life.
Detective Sergeant Paul Drury, from Telford CID, said: “We understand the courage it takes for victims of sex offences to come forward, especially if they took place some time ago and I would like to praise the victim for coming forward and supporting our investigation which has led to a dangerous sex offender being put behind bars for a considerable amount of time.
“Investigations such as this are often incredibly complex and I’m pleased the work of my team has led to this result, I know they are diligent in their work and will do all they can to ensure victims get justice and the right outcome for them.”
