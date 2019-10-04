Bravery of victim praised after dangerous Telford sex offender put behind bars

David Alan Jones, 30, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences, including rape, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 3, and was later sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The sentence followed an investigation by Telford CID after a woman reported she had been abused over a number of years.

Jones was also put on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Paul Drury, from Telford CID, said: “We understand the courage it takes for victims of sex offences to come forward, especially if they took place some time ago and I would like to praise the victim for coming forward and supporting our investigation which has led to a dangerous sex offender being put behind bars for a considerable amount of time.

“Investigations such as this are often incredibly complex and I’m pleased the work of my team has led to this result, I know they are diligent in their work and will do all they can to ensure victims get justice and the right outcome for them.”