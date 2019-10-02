Sobriety tags will make Shropshire safer, says Campion

New measures will see criminals with alcohol issues fitted with tags, which monitor consumption and alert the police and probation services when wearers are non-compliant.

In the last year, almost 6,000 alcohol-related offences were recorded in the West Mercia area. When the sobriety tags were piloted in other areas, there was a 92 per cent compliance rate.

Commissioner John Campion said “Across many of West Mercia’s towns and cities, alcohol related violence is an issue, which drains police resources. I welcome any measures which tackle the root causes of this issue, giving courts powers to impose punishments which are proven to work. Ultimately measures like this will help to make our communities safer.”

Justice secretary Robert Buckland revealed the plans at the Conservative party conference. He said: “Prison is a hugely important tool to tackle crime but it is not the only one.

“We must make use of smart technologies to prevent offenders from becoming re-offenders.

“Many criminals who carry out anti-social behaviour have problems with alcohol.

“Get a grip on this, and we can massively reduce crime.”