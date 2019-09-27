Ironbridge Power Station raid suspects are hunted

The six, who were last known to be living in London, did not appear in court this week to face charges of conspiring to burgle the power station in January and February last year.

Paul Anghel, 29, Petru Chiscop, 40, and 29-year-old Mihai Neagu of 1, Vale Road, London, were meant to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, alongside Dumitru Constantin, 35, Constantin Pricopie, 43 and 39-year-old Matei Rojnita of 27 Brookmill Road, London.

But the defendants did not show and police have now issued warrants for their arrest.

The charges relate to allegations of conspiring to commit burglary at the Buildwas Power Station with intent to steal between January 14 and February 2, 2018.

Anghel is also facing a charge of conspiring to commit the offence while in Telford on January 16 and 25, 2018.

The power station, which sits on the banks of the River Severn and was once used to help fuel the National Grid, ceased trading in November 2015.

Since then, owners Harworth Group have bought the site from Juniper and said it is hoping to carry out the demolition of the station in November this year, as well as submitting an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the same site next month.