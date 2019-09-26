Hoax 999 calls warning given in Telford

Families living in Woodside are now being urged to warn their children against making prank calls.

The calls were made from phone boxes in Woodside.

Police Community Support Officer Linda Davis, of Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team, posted an appeal to parents on Twitter: "Can you remind your children that 999 calls from kiosks on Woodside, when they don't need emergency services is not a good idea.

"Waste of emergency services valuable time checking things out."