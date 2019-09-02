Personal details and digger buckets stolen in Oswestry burglary spate

A house in Castle Street was broken into and burgled overnight between Tuesday, August 27 and the following morning.

Unknown offenders stole a box full of valuable items from a table by a rear door to the property.

In a separate incident, police said an intruder appears to have entered a business premises in Weston Lane, Weston, overnight between Sunday, August 25 and the following morning.

Company computers were turned on and personal details were taken as well as a number of ID lanyards.

The morning before, a shed at a property under renovation in Woolston, near Oswestry, was broken into between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, August 24.

Doors to the outbuilding were damaged and a red Honda compactor plate and two digger buckets were stolen.

Sometime overnight between 8.30pm on Thursday, August 22 and 7.40am the following morning, a caravan at a property in Cabin Lane was also broken into.

Police said a lock was destroyed and a caravan window was removed, but nothing of value was kept in the vehicle.

And between 10pm on Wednesday, August 21 and 2.20am the following morning, number plates are believed to have been stolen from a vehicle in a hotel car park down Maesbury Road.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org