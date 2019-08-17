Man threw steak knife at nurse in Wrexham A&E unit

Mark Andrew Davies threw the knife in the direction of a nurse and threatened to stab his ex-wife’s new partner, prosecutor Mrs Rhian Jackson told North East Wales Magistrates’ Court.

Davies, aged 46, admitted that he had a steak knife with him at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on August 2 but claimed he had simply thrown the knife on the floor. He said that the only person he threatened was himself.

At the court in Mold, Davies, of St Mary’s Close in Chirk, was remanded in custody and his case was sent for sentence to Mold Crown Court.

Mrs Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said that his basis of plea was not accepted.

The court heard that Davies had been at The Hedfan mental health unit since the incident.

Knife thrown at sister

Jessica Roberts was a sister working at the triage desk assessing patients when the defendant entered the room at 10.45pm.

As she sat down he produced a steak knife, held it towards her, said “here is my f****** knife” and then threw it in her direction, said Mrs Jackson.

It landed on the floor, she stood on it and flicked it under the table and tried to defuse the situation by pretending that nothing had happened.

He said his “head was all over the place” and that he intended to kill his ex-wife’s new partner.

Davies said that he went to try and kill him but “bottled it”, the court heard.

He said if threatened by anyone he would stab them and then slit his own throat and arms.

Police were contacted and the nurse told how the hospital was a place of safety and weapons being brought in would not be tolerated.

She believed the threats were genuine and not just words.

Mental health issues

Interviewed, he said that he had been at The Hedfan mental health unit earlier in the week because of mental health and alcohol and other issues, but was not happy with the treatment.

On August 2 he took the knife with him to A&E to try and get help. If he was not happy with the outcome then he intended to kill himself, he said.

He had got the train from Chirk carrying the knife wrapped in tissue inside a cereal box.

The defendant claimed he wanted to harm himself, but he did not feel comfortable with the knife in the waiting room and wanted outside.

He disputed the prosecution’s version of events but said he had memory issues and did not remember everything that he had said to the nurse. Davies had previous convictions for seven offences and the latest incident put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Mrs Jackson said that it was a case which should go to the crown court.

He had produced a knife in a hospital where there were vulnerable people in circumstances where there would be a risk of disorder.

Defending solicitor Euros Jones said that his client accepted attending A&E with the knife. It was his case that he had thrown it “under arm” not in the direction of the nurse.

Davies admitted posession of a bladed article in a hospital. His basis of plea was consistent with his police interview.

After the incident he had been taken to hospital due to his current mental health issues but the consultant in charge had now discharged him.

The defendant was now receiving treatment and had a number of follow-up appointments.

He lived alone in Chirk and had a number of health issues including sclerosis of the liver and a heart condition. But an application for bail was rejected.

Deputy District Judge Huw Edwards said that the circumstances of the case were so serious that it would have to be sentenced in the crown court.