Menu

Advertising

Class A drugs, alcohol and clothes seized after car stopped in Shifnal

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | Crime | Published:

Class A drugs were seized after a car was stopped in Shifnal.

Money and drugs were seized as part of the raid – Picture: @LpttNWestMercia

Police officers stopped the car as part of an operation targetting local issues within the area.

The car was stopped and the drive was arrested. A search of him home address turned up a number of items which were suspected to have been stolen, including trainers, alcohol, clothing and electrical goods.

Other items seized included money, mobile phones and make-up.

Crime News Shifnal Telford Local Hubs
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News