Advertising
Class A drugs, alcohol and clothes seized after car stopped in Shifnal
Class A drugs were seized after a car was stopped in Shifnal.
Police officers stopped the car as part of an operation targetting local issues within the area.
The car was stopped and the drive was arrested. A search of him home address turned up a number of items which were suspected to have been stolen, including trainers, alcohol, clothing and electrical goods.
Other items seized included money, mobile phones and make-up.
Most Read
Burglars target three Telford charity shops in same night - meaning six raids have taken place in less than three weeks (with videos)
Jailed: 'Insecure' Shrewsbury thug hit girlfriend with belt buckle - and told her it was her fault he had attacked her
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.