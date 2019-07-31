Porsche stolen near Bridgnorth high street

The black Porsche Cayenne was taken by thieves from the car park in Listley Street, near the town's High Street, and reported stolen on Monday, July 29.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "The last three figures of the registration are BVV.

"CCTV in the area is being viewed to see if it will be helpful in identifying those involved in the crime. As well as the car, two valuable watches and a mobile telephone in the car were also stolen.

"Police advice is to never leave valuable items in your unattended car.

"The details of the vehicle have been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system so that if it activates an ANPR camera, any nearby police officers will be notified and can take the appropriate action.

"If you were in the area of Listley Street, Bridgnorth, and saw anything suspicious that you believe may be linked to this offence, please call 101 and refer to incident 0507s of July 29."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To stay in touch with Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood Team, email bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or follow @BridgnorthCops on Twitter.