Menu

Advertising

Man accused of punching and grabbing woman in Telford is on trial

Telford | Crime | Published:

A man who denies sexually assaulting a woman in Telford is on trial.

Vasilic Tobos, 20, pleaded not guilty to the attack on the woman, which is alleged to have happened on January 27 this year.

Tobos' trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court began on Monday, when a jury was sworn in.

It is estimated to last two to three days.

He is accused of punching and then grabbing a woman in her late 20s in the Bridgnorth Road area of Brookside.

Tobos, of Blakemore in Telford, denies sexual assault and the trial continues. He is assisted by a Romanian-speaking interpreter.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News