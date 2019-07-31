Man accused of punching and grabbing woman in Telford is on trial

Vasilic Tobos, 20, pleaded not guilty to the attack on the woman, which is alleged to have happened on January 27 this year.

Tobos' trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court began on Monday, when a jury was sworn in.

It is estimated to last two to three days.

He is accused of punching and then grabbing a woman in her late 20s in the Bridgnorth Road area of Brookside.

Tobos, of Blakemore in Telford, denies sexual assault and the trial continues. He is assisted by a Romanian-speaking interpreter.