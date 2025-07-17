Firefighters battle Telford car blaze which spread to garage

The fire was reported at Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, at around 1.34am today (Thursday, July 17).

Two fire crews were sent to the scene with the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reporting that one vehicle had been "50 per cent involved in fire" with the blaze having spread to a nearby garage.

The crews wore breathing equipment while using a hossereel jet to tackle the fire.

Police also attended with fire crews having declared the incident under control by 2.43am.