The case against a Rhayader man accused of drink driving will be heard by a district judge after a solicitor voiced concern about procedural issues
Joshua Plumb appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 29 year-old of Cwmdifwg, St Harmon was due to be charged with drink driving a Ford Transit on the A470 while over the drink drive limit on March 4 2025.