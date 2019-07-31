Menu

Advertising

Dalian Atkinson: CPS still investigating death of ex-footballer shot with Taser in Telford street

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

No decision has yet been taken on whether two police officers will be prosecuted over the death of former footballer Dalian Atkinson in Telford.

Police at the scene in Trench. Inset: Dalian Atkinson.

Dalian Atkinson

The 48-year-old died after being being shot with a police Taser outside his father’s house, in Trench, on August 15, 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service said: "The file is still under review and no charging decision has yet been made in this case."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct last year passed an evidence file to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider criminal charges against two officers.

Atkinson, who played for Aston Villa from 1991 until 1995, died after being shot with a police Taser, in Meadow Close, Trench.

The West Mercia Police officers were twice interviewed under criminal caution and served with gross misconduct notices in relation to the incident.

The officers had attended the incident and were involved in detaining Mr Atkinson outside the address before he was taken to Princess Royal Hospital Telford where he died.

A third officer, who had also attended, has not been referred to the CPS.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News