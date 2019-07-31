Dalian Atkinson: CPS still investigating death of ex-footballer shot with Taser in Telford street

The 48-year-old died after being being shot with a police Taser outside his father’s house, in Trench, on August 15, 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service said: "The file is still under review and no charging decision has yet been made in this case."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct last year passed an evidence file to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider criminal charges against two officers.

Atkinson, who played for Aston Villa from 1991 until 1995, died after being shot with a police Taser, in Meadow Close, Trench.

The West Mercia Police officers were twice interviewed under criminal caution and served with gross misconduct notices in relation to the incident.

The officers had attended the incident and were involved in detaining Mr Atkinson outside the address before he was taken to Princess Royal Hospital Telford where he died.

A third officer, who had also attended, has not been referred to the CPS.