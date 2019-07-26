Menu

Police appeal after motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

By Deborah Hardiman | Mid Wales | Crime | Published:

Crash investigators have launched an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Powys.

The rider of the Suzuki motorbike was airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following the incident on the B4385 between Newbridge on Wye and Beulah.

The bike was involved with a collision with a Ford Fiesta on Sunday. The road was closed for over two hours.

Anyone with information should contact the investigation officers at Dyfed-Powys Police by emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by phoning 101 quoting the reference DP-20190721-301.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

