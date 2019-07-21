Bikes worth thousands stolen from three Bridgnorth properties

Bridgnorth police said that some time between 11pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday, sheds and outbuildings at three properties in the town were burgled.

Two addresses on Duchess Drive and one on Victoria Road were targeted.

Two bicycles worth in the region of £3,000 were stolen from the Victoria Road address. This has been recorded by the police as incident 0193S 200719.

One of the stolen bikes

A further five bikes worth approximately £7,000 were stolen from one of Duchess Drive addresses. This has been recorded as incident 0339S 200719.

At the other Duchess Drive address, a red Honda mini motorcycle and a Stihl power saw were stolen. This has been recorded as incident 0185S 200719.

Police said one of the victims was awoken at about 1am on Saturday morning and it is possible that this is around the time that the burglaries took place.

Officers said all three addresses are in close proximity and it is probable that the same offenders were responsible for all three burglaries and that there is little doubt that a vehicle, likely to be a panel van of some kind, was used by the burglars.

All three addresses had sensible security measures in place to safeguard their valuable items and damage was caused to locks and other security equipment by the raiders.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and refer to incident 0339S 200719 as all three incidents have been linked on police systems.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org