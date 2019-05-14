Animal statues are stolen from gardens in Shropshire

The 4ft 6in statue was reported missing from the garden in Station Road, Adderley, on May 4.

Police said it was taken some time between April 26 and May 4.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation is asked to call 101 citing incident number 0328s of May 4.

A West Mercia Police statement referred to a second theft, saying: "The theft of a giant metal bird from the garden of a house in London Road, Woore, during the same period was reported on May 5."