Animal statues are stolen from gardens in Shropshire

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A giant bronze stag was stolen from a village garden near Market Drayton.

The 4ft 6in statue was reported missing from the garden in Station Road, Adderley, on May 4.

Police said it was taken some time between April 26 and May 4.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation is asked to call 101 citing incident number 0328s of May 4.

A West Mercia Police statement referred to a second theft, saying: "The theft of a giant metal bird from the garden of a house in London Road, Woore, during the same period was reported on May 5."

Crime News Market Drayton
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

