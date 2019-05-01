Menu

Youth makes Craven Arms 'dog attack' hoax call

Craven Arms

Police and paramedics in Shropshire were deployed to reports of a serious dog attack that turned out to be a hoax call.

An emergency services operator took a 999 call from a mobile phone in the area of Newington Way, Craven Arms, on Sunday.

The caller said a person had been bitten by a dog and was bleeding badly.

Two police patrols, a police dog handler and an ambulance were rapidly deployed to the area, however, on arrival there was no signs of any incident.

Officers said a youth was stopped and questioned and it was revealed his mobile phone has been used to make the 999 call.

He denied calling 999 and claimed a friend had borrowed his mobile phone.

The boy was given stern words of advice about wasting the time of the police and ambulance service.

