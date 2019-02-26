Van full of stolen goods

The items were stolen from the Abermule, Kerry, Montgomery and Churchstoke areas last Wednesday.

They were found in a van, and it led to Alin Stefan Costea, 24, and Stefan-Alin Zaharia, 26, both from the Birmingham area being arrested and charged and released on bail.

PC Emma Hughes said: “Some of the items have already been returned to victims but we do have quite a few outstanding items. If anyone has noticed items missing and hasn’t yet been in touch with police, please get in touch by calling 101.

“You will be required to provide us with a few details to ensure we return the items back to the rightful owners, but we are very keen to get them back where they belong."

"I would urge any further victims to come forward.”

To retrieve your stolen goods, call 101 and quote reference DPP/0006/20/02/2019/01/C.