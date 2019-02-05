Mid Wales van man fined for littering

Powys County Council’s Waste Awareness and Enforcement Team issued the fixed penalty notice after an environmental protection officer witnessed the incident and reported it.

The incident took place last October when the man threw litter from the passenger window of a van while in a queue of traffic leaving Newtown on the A483 towards Welshpool.

With the information from the environmental protection officer, recycling and waste enforcement officers investigated and took action which saw the man being issued with the £75 fine.

Now the council is warning drivers and passengers to make sure that they dispose of their litter properly by using a litter bin or using their recycling and refuse containers when they get home.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for recycling and waste, said: “Littering is an unpleasant activity which impacts our communities and costs taxpayers’ money to clear up.

“I want to encourage everyone to help keep Powys tidy by always disposing of their waste properly.

"Our aim is to keep the county clean and to create an environment that attracts tourists and businesses to the area.”