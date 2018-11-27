Advertising
Oswestry man denies assault and burglary offences
A man has denied assaulting another man in Oswestry. Daniel Elliott, 27, allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old at an address, in Roft Street ,in the early hours of October 27.
Elliott, of Beatrice Street, Oswestry, denied burglary and denied wounding when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.
The case was adjourned and he was remanded in custody until February 25.
Following the alleged incident the victim was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.
