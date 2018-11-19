Windows smashed as beer bottles thrown at windows in Church Stretton

A group of men in a red car have been linked to three incidents of criminal damage in the town.

Police say that at about 9pm on Friday, a group of up to four men were seen in a residential area of town and a bottle was thrown at a window of a house.

A short time later, two similar incidents were reported on Ludlow Road and High Street.

The windows of a commercial property and a house were smashed by beer bottles.

A police spokesman said: "This is criminal damage and also antisocial use of a car. If you witness a car being ridden in what you believe is an illegal or anti social manner, on or off the road, please contact the police on 101 so that we can take the necessary action.

"The more information you can give us the better chance we will have of identifying and dealing with any offenders.

"If the vehicle continues to be used in such a manner, further police action will be taken and in some cases the car can be seized and crushed."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the incident number 0836S 161118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org