Shoplifting crimes fall by 4% across Shropshire as national figures reach highest levels ever

Figures from the Crime Survey for England and Wales, external showed over 50,000 shoplifting offences took place in the West Midlands region for the year up to March 2025.

The number of reported shoplifting incidents rose across the region, with a total of 53,264 shoplifting offences recorded in the West Midlands geographical area, up from 43,083 the year before.

But while the figure rocketed by an astonishing 35% in the West Midlands Police force area, the numbers represented a drop of around 4 per cent in West Mercia, the only police force in the West Midlands region which saw a fall in shoplifting.

A total of 9,346 shoplifting incidents took place in the West Mercia police force area, covering Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer walk the streets of Oswestry

The national tally of 530,643 reported shoplifting offences was the highest recorded figure since the current methods of recording crime started almost two decades ago.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of the British Independent Retail Association, said the figures reflected the "sad daily reality" faced by Britain's shopkeepers.

"These statistics support what independent retailers have been telling us - that retail crime continues to be a significant challenge affecting businesses and communities alike," he said.

"Independent retailers are investing millions of pounds in security measures to deter criminals, but we need to see meaningful action taken against perpetrators when they are caught.

"A fast-track court process would send a clear message that retail crime will not be tolerated. All too often, criminals are left waiting extended periods before appearing in court, free to continue targeting the very streets they are stealing from."

At the beginning of the month, five Shropshire towns were included in a town centre retail crime "crackdown", a Government-funded scheme to increase the number of officers deployed in a bid to deter town centre violence and retail crime.

The government said shoppers and businesses in Wellington, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow and Bridgnorth would see an increased police presence over the summer.

The move came on top of an initiative announced in September last year by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, which saw extra town centre police officers deployed in ten locations across the area, including in Telford, Shrewsbury, and Oswestry.

Mr Campion said the increased focus on town centre crime was "delivering results" in the area.

“Retail crime has a real impact on livelihoods and feelings of safety, that’s why I backed West Mercia Police with the resources it needs to introduce ten dedicated town centre teams," he said.

“With West Mercia bucking the trends we are seeing elsewhere in the country, it’s clear this focus is delivering the results the public wants to see with shoplifting down and more offenders being brought to justice.

“As PCC, I will continue to use my role to support and challenge the Chief Constable to ensure we are doing all we can to enable businesses to thrive by delivering safer town centres.”

Overall, the West Midlands region saw a fall in total recorded crime, which fell by 5 per cent to 516,000 from 540,508 the previous year. The most heavily reported crime in the region was violence against the person, with over 200,000 incidents reported in the past 12 months.

Just over 64,000 incidents of stalking and harrassment were recorded in the latest figures, with 10,476 incidents in West Mercia. The figures represented a fall of around 10 per cent on the previous year.