Man's jaw broken in Newport nightclub attack

Steve Morris, 37, a self employed water engineer, was assaulted in a Newport nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was knocked unconscious in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment, which has included surgery.

Doctors have since had to remove teeth, stitch a large gash on his head, and he has also undergone an operation on his broken jaw.

The injury means that he, his children, and his partner are set to miss out on their dream holiday to Mexico.

Mr Morris is calling on anyone who witnessed the assault in Central Square nightclub to contact the police.

He said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to assist me in my case for what happened inside Central Square nightclub on Friday. I was assaulted and had my jaw broken in three places. I’ve had teeth removed and a large gash on my head.

Steve Morris suffered serious injuries in an assault

“Someone surely has seen what happened. I had no argument or anything, I was just struck from the side. It has affected my job, my life and the dream holiday I was due to go on with my family next week. If anyone knows anything please come forward.”

West Mercia Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident of grievous bodily harm and urged anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: “A man was taken to hospital with head injuries. He is believed to have been attacked in a premises of Central Square in Newport.

“The victim was a 37-year-old man from Telford and the incident took place at about 2am on Saturday.”

Police said no one had been arrested but said anyone with information should call them on 101 quoting incident number 150S of April 21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org