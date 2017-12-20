Trial date set for race organisers over death of spectator

The case was mentioned at Mold Crown Court when various directions for the hearing were made.

Judge Rhys Rowlands confirmed that the trial would take place on June 4.

Not guilty pleas were previously entered by organisers of a Borderline Downhill Series Mountain Biking event at Llangollen.

The British Cycling Federation, an official and a marshal at the event back in August 2014, are being prosecuted by Denbighshire County Council.

It follows the death of 29-year-old spectator Judith Garrett, 29, who had been was at the event to watch her boyfriend compete.

The charge against The British Cycling Federation, based at Stuart Street in Manchester, alleges that on August 31, 2014, at Tan y Craig Farm in Llangollen, it failed to conduct its undertaking in such a way as to ensure the health and safety of people attending.

Race official Michael Marsden, 40, of Gressingham Drive in Lancaster, is alleged to have failed to conduct the event in such a way that people including Miss Garrett were not exposed to risk.

It is alleged that he failed to ensure the safety of spectators at the competition and failed to provide marshals with adequate training regarding the safety of spectators.

The final charge against him alleges that he failed to report the death of Miss Garrett at the competition.

A marshal, Kevin Ian Duckworth, 41 of Addison Street in Accrington, Lancashire, is alleged to have failed to ensure that his health and safety duties as a marshal were complied with.

Judith Garrett, 29, of Prudhoe, had been living with her boyfriend’s family at Whitley Bay.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of North Staffordshire in Stoke but died the following day from major head injuries.