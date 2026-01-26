Powys police precept to rise by nearly 7.5 per cent

The overall council tax bill for residents in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Powys is made up of the county council element of the council tax, the Dyfed-Powys Police precept, and individual town or community council precepts.

At the January 23 meeting of the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Panel, held at County Hall, Haverfordwest, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn called for a raising of the precept by 7.474 per cent for the 2026-’27 financial year, a rise of £26.95 for the average Band D property, bring that element up to £387.63 for an average band D property in 2024-’25.

Any property paying a premium of council tax, such as second homes, also pays that premium on the police precept as well, meaning their bills for this element are proportionately higher.

Of the force’s funding, 56 per cent, or some £93m, comes from the precept.

Last year saw an 8.6 per cent increase on the force’s precept.

Speaking at the meeting, Pembroke county councillor Councillor Jonathan Grimes asked: “what can council tax-payers expect to see in terms of their council tax payments, what will they see in terms of value for money?”

Mr Llywelyn said it would support efficiencies helping a “more visible and accessible police service”.

Members backed the recommendation of a 7.47 per cent increase.

This year’s near-eight per cent increase follows a public consultation.

Local authorities are due to decide their council tax levels in the next few months.

Ceredigion is currently mooting a 4.75 per cent increase in that element of the overall council tax bill.