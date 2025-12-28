Volunteers serve Christmas dinner to 200 homeless and vulnerable people in Birmingham
A heart-warming video shows volunteers serving food to around 200 homeless and vulnerable people at Birmingham New Street Station on Christmas Eve.
Published
Last updated
Homeless and vulnerable people were served meals at the Walsall-based Midland Langar Seva Society's Christmas Eve dinner.
Volunteers served food at the annual Homeless Christmas Dinner at Birmingham New Street Station.
They provided hot meals, gifts and festive cheer to hundreds while offering warmth and dignity for the homeless and vulnerable in the city, a tradition continuing their mission of 'Seva'.
Around 200 people were served Christmas dinner.