Volunteers serve Christmas dinner to 200 homeless and vulnerable people in Birmingham

Homeless and vulnerable people were served meals at the Walsall-based Midland Langar Seva Society's Christmas Eve dinner.

Volunteers served food at the annual Homeless Christmas Dinner at Birmingham New Street Station.

They provided hot meals, gifts and festive cheer to hundreds while offering warmth and dignity for the homeless and vulnerable in the city, a tradition continuing their mission of 'Seva'.



