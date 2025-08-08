Shropshire food bank responds to 'upsetting' comments after Facebook post slams users wearing 'designer gear'

In a post on Facebook earlier this week, a commenter in a Bridgnorth group had criticised some of the people using the town's food bank.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: “I'm in favour of food banks for the truly deserving but when someone uses it who's (sic) parents and children are clad in genuine designer gear but they go to the food bank looking like they live on the streets, that is totally unacceptable. Shame on you.”

The post was liked by numerous people and attracted a slew of subsequent similar comments underneath the original post, claiming some users were not in genuine need.

However, Liz Bird, founder and co-ordinator of Bridgnorth Food Bank, hit back in a statement.

Liz Bird from Bridgnorth Food Bank

She said: “After reading the very upsetting post and subsequent comments on [Bridgnorth] News and Views earlier today, could I just make you all aware that Bridgnorth Food Bank has a procedure in place that means an official referral form has to be completed.

“This can be via Shropshire Council, support workers, social services, schools, churches and many other agencies. The client is then interviewed, given a support agreement and a food/toiletry etc list is gone through.

“The client can then have surplus food we collect from supermarkets and Greggs plus a food parcel. They are then reviewed after four to six weeks to see if they need referring elsewhere for further support, e.g. debt help.

“At this point they have to bring in income, expenditure and bank statements as proof of need, and to see a support worker, who then refers them back to food bank. We cover Bridgnorth and a seven-mile radius, so cars and buses are necessary. Mobile phone are also essential.

“Some of the stories we hear are heartbreaking, some have lost a job which was paying their bills, others may be very poorly and can't work anymore.

“We rely on the generosity of public donations and fundraising events to support our clients. If you feel someone is abusing the food bank could you contact us privately please on 07960 285520 or email contactus@bridgnorthfoodbank.co.uk.”