South Shropshire town awarded £15,000 grant to tackle food poverty
Ludlow Town Council has secured a £15,000 grant to reduce food poverty in the region by combining local resources and expertise.
The Shaping Places initiative has supplied funding to a partnership between the town council, Hands Together Ludlow, Ludlow Foyer, and Ludlow Food Bank.
The collaboration aims to reduce food poverty in the south Shropshire town and create a lasting impact in the community.
Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite said: "By partnering with Hands Together Ludlow, Ludlow Foyer, and Ludlow Food Bank, and leveraging the expertise of health practitioners, we aim to create a sustainable impact that addresses the issue of food poverty in Ludlow."
Ludlow Town Council says a project will focus on "fostering collaboration among local organisations", utilising the expertise of health practitioners, to promote better nutrition and overall well-being in the community.
Through "strategic planning" and community engagement, the group is aiming to ensure that their "initiative makes a lasting difference in the lives of those affected by food poverty".