South Shropshire town awarded £15,000 grant to tackle food poverty

The Shaping Places initiative has supplied funding to a partnership between the town council, Hands Together Ludlow, Ludlow Foyer, and Ludlow Food Bank.

The collaboration aims to reduce food poverty in the south Shropshire town and create a lasting impact in the community.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite said: "By partnering with Hands Together Ludlow, Ludlow Foyer, and Ludlow Food Bank, and leveraging the expertise of health practitioners, we aim to create a sustainable impact that addresses the issue of food poverty in Ludlow."

Ludlow Town Council says a project will focus on "fostering collaboration among local organisations", utilising the expertise of health practitioners, to promote better nutrition and overall well-being in the community.

Through "strategic planning" and community engagement, the group is aiming to ensure that their "initiative makes a lasting difference in the lives of those affected by food poverty".