How to grab a Father's Day treat at a discount

Hello everyone. Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 16.

Of course, the day doesn’t have to cost a lot – simple gestures like a handmade card or breakfast in bed are thoughtful and lovely gifts to show dad you appreciate him.

Another inexpensive and thoughtful idea is handmade 'vouchers' to use in future with things such as “a lie in”, “breakfast in bed” or “watching the football in peace” – these are a great gift that the kids can get involved in making.

And there are plenty of ways to enjoy a free day out, especially with the huge amount of parks and countryside walks that are in our region. One popular destination if you have the means of getting there is the Wrekin, just off the M54. It is a bit of a climb but in fine weather the views at the top make it worth stopping off for a picnic.

If you are willing to pay for a treat on Father’s Day, then here’s a round up of the deals you could utilise.

The day can be a great excuse to get out there and enjoy some quality time as a family and there are many other deals out there. Get searching online and see what you can find.

Dudley Zoo

Dudley Zoo is offering free entry for dads this Sunday. This must be pre booked and will only be free with one paying child or adult. A pre booked child ticket is £14.50 or £15.95 with gift aid, and a pre booked adults ticket is £20 or £22 with gift aid.

Curator Richard Brown with the zoo's coachullan box Turtles Mel and Steve

Gullivers Kingdom

Adults go free at Gullivers Kingdom, on June 15 and 16 with a full paying child. A great offer for a fun family day out.

Voucher Codes

If you’re ordering Dad a Father’s Day gift online, check voucher codes for all the latest voucher codes, that actually work! Voucher Codes have also recently launched their VIP scheme. You can earn a £5 voucher for every two purchases you make at selected brands, you can claim this offer five times per month! There’s a £5 minimum spend for each order. This is a brilliant way to earn money back on your gifting purchases.

Vintage Inns

Vintage Inns are offering a complimentary wine for dad when you buy a £50 gift card online before 17th June using the promotional code 'Winefordad'. This can be redeemed between 17th June - 17th September 2024.

Hungry Horse

When you book a table for Father's Day on either the 15th or 16th of June at a Hungry Horse pub, you’ll get a free Madri, Coors, Carling, Coca-Cola, Schweppes Lemonade or draft soft drink alternative for dad.

TGI Friday's has deals on

TGI Friday’s

If you’re heading to TGI Friday’s this weekend, then having the stripes reward app will grab you a free beer with Dad’s main meal between 14th-16th June.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express is offering a fab deal on the 15th and 16th June. Two courses and a large Peroni are just £23.95 or 3 courses are £27.95. These prices are for members. If you do not have a membership, the prices are slightly higher at £25.95 for 2 courses or £29.95 for 3 courses. However, membership is free to join, so it’s worth joining to get the lower prices, and gain all the other brilliant benefits of a membership!

Bella Italia

This Father’s Day, Bella Italia is offering a free print of Stella Artois with every booking. This offer is valid on Sunday June 16 only.

Sizzling pubs

There are a large number of Sizzling pubs dotted across our region.

Visit one this Sunday, or anytime up to June 30 to get a free pint of Madri. You have a free 'myaccount' to be able to utilise this offer. Alternatively, until June 16, you can get a free bottle of wine, or soft drink alternative, when you purchase a gift card worth £40 or more, use code 'Gift4dad' at the checkout to claim this offer. The app is always worth having as there are regular food and drink offers dropping in that can save you a few pounds.

Frankie and Benny's

Between June 14-16, Dad gets a free beer when dining in. Or, if you’re ordering on Deliveroo or Uber eats, Frankie and Benny’s will be offering 30 per cent off on Father’s Day.

Ember Inns

Register for free, or long into your Ember Inns account to find a complimentary Madri to use on June 15 or 16.

Toby Carvery

Ideal if your dad likes a traditional roast. Use the code 'Treat4dad' at the checkout when purchasing a £45+ gift card, to claim a free bottle of wine from June 17 to September 17.

Have a lovely weekend. Money saving Amy.