Pub with 'warm atmosphere' is best known for its food menu

In the case of Neil Taylor, it took him to the Fox at Shipley, located halfway between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border on the A454 road.

The 19th century pub stands out to anyone approaching it from the A454 or crossroads section with Fox Road and Clive Road, decorated in an evocative and visible blue and white, as well as the distinctive orange sign on the outside.

Inside, the large three storey inn is split into many small areas on different levels, and there are two conservatories, while a raised patio area and a garden with a children's play area are at the front of the pub.

The owners have taken care to keep the place comfortable

It has been a consistent server of ale to customers since 1810 and has been under the stewardship of Neil Taylor and his team since 2007, something Neil said he hadn't planned on at the time, but came into after his daughter fell ill.

He said: "I'm actually an accountant by trade and had never been in the hospitality industry before a friend of mine contacted me to say that the Fox was up for sale and asked me to do due diligence on the pub as he was interested in buying it.