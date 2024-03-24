The Tardis-like town pub that looks small on the outside but is much bigger once you step in

Sometimes the size of a pub can be deceptive from the outside, but it becomes big and impressive once you step inside.

The Anvil in Shifnal is a good example of that, looking small to anyone walking up but, in the words of licensee Eloise Sutton, being 'a bit of a Tardis' as the doors open up to reveal large areas for a bar, lounge and beer garden.

The pub has been a feature of the east Shropshire town since the 1800s, fitting in with the terraced housing on Aston Road.

It has undergone changes over the years, with the most recent change seeing an extensive refurbishment by Black Country Ales in 2018, a refurbishment which featured the addition of a sheltered courtyard, astro-turf and the inclusion of modern toilet facilities, including a disabled toilet.

It has been run since October 2018 by Tom and Eloise Sutton, who said that the attraction to running the pub had come from it being a Black Country Ales pub, as well as her husband being from nearby Albrighton.

There's plenty of seating to be found in the pub

She says: "We'd wanted to work for Black Country Ales, having previously worked for Marstons prior to coming here in a pub near Wolverhampton, as we know all about them being a fantastic company to work for.