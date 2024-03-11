Money Saving Amy: Go wild with offer on Safari Park family fun

And with Easter fast approaching I’ve got some egg-cellent ways to save money.

If you love West Midlands Safari Park, but not the price tag that comes with it, well you’re in luck.

Until March 22 you can get buy one get one free on entrance tickets, to enjoy the drive through and walk through attractions that the safari park has to offer, including the new walk up viewing spots for exciting animals such as the giraffes.

This offer means that two people can visit for just £32, making it only £16 per person, and under twos go free.

If you’re not able to visit during this offer period, did you know you can use your Tesco Clubcard points towards ticket costs at West Midlands Safari Park?

Clubcard points double in value when used at one of their many partner attractions or restaurants. Which is fab for a cheap day out.

Now that Easter is fast approaching, keep your eyes peeled for the supermarket egg price drops.

They will all be competing between now and Easter for your custom and that means reductions, so don’t pay full price for your eggs, make sure you bag a bargain.

You can easily check prices online and did you know Tesco and Sainsbury’s have online stock checkers that make it handy to know if your local store has what you’re looking for.

Plus, of course, don’t forget to grab a cashback gift card from Jam Doughnut, or Top Cashback to get even more discount on your eggs.

If your little ones love making Easter cards, you don’t need to break the budget to buy these, you could turn their painted hand prints or foot prints into a whole host of cute cards, like bunny’s out of footprints, or chicks out of handprints.

Easter bonnets can be picked up really cheaply from budget shops like Poundland, that have a fab range of Easter bonnets and decorations.

A craft I’ll be doing with my little ones is cutting out some egg shapes from cardboard, letting them decorate them and then sticking them together in a circle to make a wreath, pop a bit of ribbon on it and you have a cheap, handmade wreath for an Easter decoration.

I’ll be showcasing some affordable Easter crafts over on my Instagram @_moneysavingamy if you’d like some inspiration to keep your little ones occupied over the holidays.

If you love a freebie, then don’t forget to head to Marks and Spencer and donate an old item of clothing to their Shwop box in return for a pack of sweets, they now have their Easter sweets in so that’s a tasty bag of Easter sweets totally free! The item of clothing can be any clothing, it doesn’t have to be from Marks and Spencer.

My money saving tip of the week: don’t forget to use Top Cashback for your insurances, this week I took out a new home insurance policy, not only did this save me money on the insurance, but I’ll also get £35 cashback too!