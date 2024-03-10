Love Your Local: Easy-to-spot pub serving local food on a constantly changing menu

It's a pub set at the gateway of a popular walking area and which aims to provide a family feeling to all who enter.

The Green Dragon is at the south end of Church Stretton on the Ludlow Road and has become a place which provides a warm welcome to locals, campers and walkers alike, both through its warming and locally-produced food and its selection of ales.

The pub was once owned by the Wrekin Brewery of Wellington and an easy place to identify when nearby, adorned in white paint and with plenty of signs outside.

Inside, the pub is a warming and welcoming place which mixes old and new to create a very cosy environment, featuring a warm woodburner for anyone coming out of a brisk walk on the Shropshire Hills

The Green Dragon is easy to find and stands out on the Ludlow Road

The area about the bar is covered in beer mats, featuring a range of beers from the local area and further afield, and bar stools to take the weight off on top of tiled flooring.

The main seating area features comfortable seating around proper wooden pub tables, while the restaurant area at the far right of the pub is big and airy.