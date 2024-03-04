AGM offers credit union members the best of both worlds

It comes as Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative Just Credit Union is staging the first hybrid AGM in its 23-year history.

The virtual annual meeting, which will take place at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, at 5.45 pm on March 20, will give members the opportunity to find out how the credit union performed in 2022-23, its plans for the future, and vote on issues of importance to members.

Just Credit Union chief officer Karen Farrow said: “During the pandemic we organised virtual AGMs, but this is the first time we have held a hybrid meeting. This gives all our members the opportunity to engage with the future of the credit union in a way that suits them best.

“Lots of our members are like old friends and it is lovely to see them face-to-face. But for many it can be difficult to travel into Shrewsbury so we hope that by also offering a virtual option this will ensure as many members as possible can join us.”

Chair June Campbell added: “I hope lots of our members will join the meeting which is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the credit union. Members will be able to give us their views, hear updates on our work and vote on some key decisions.

“Just Credit Union is owned by its members and run for their mutual benefit, rather than corporate profit. It was founded to provide inclusive, fair and affordable services for our member owners to help them raise their standard of living and better their lifestyle whilst supporting the local economy and communities.

“Engaging with our members is very important to us and we are delighted to be able to offer alternative ways of attending this year’s annual meeting.”

To register to attend the meeting, members can call the office or send an email.

Those attending online will be sent a link and instructions on how to join.

June added: “Engaging with our members is very important and the AGM is a great opportunity to reflect on the contribution that lots of people make to the success of Just Credit Union.

“I would like to thank the staff, volunteers and partner organisations, but most importantly our members, for their continued support as without them there would be no credit union.”

Just Credit Union say members will need to register by March 18 for the annual meeting by calling 01743 252325 or emailing info@www.justcreditunion.org