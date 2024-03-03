The Bridgnorth pub that's popular with train lovers and locals alike

Sometimes, when people look out of a pub window, they'll see a garden, perhaps a swing set and some tables.

At the Railwaymans Arms, however, they may very well see a steam locomotive passing by, pulling its carriages and whistling as it passes through.

The pub is situated at Bridgnorth Station on the Severn Valley Railway and, as a result, enjoys a roaring passing trade during the heritage railway's seasons, as well as being a popular pub for locals the rest of the time.

The Railwaymans Arms opened in 1861 as a refreshment room a year before the railway itself and has never closed, even after the line through Bridgnorth closed in 1963, being bought by Severn Valley Railway when the heritage line started in 1970.

Situated on Platform One of the railway, it combines a homely and comfortable pub with a unique platform drinking area which gives those enjoying a pint a chance to watch the trains go by.