Rotary Tree of Light donation to help Shrewsbury fruit and veg appeal

Karen Williams, project lead of foodbank PLUS based at the Barnabas Centre, Shrewsbury, made the announcement on a visit to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club which has given the charity £2,000.

Similar donations have also been made to Midlands Air Ambulance and the Shrewsbury Ark whose representatives also visited the club.

Karen told Rotarians that the money will help to launch a new appeal aimed at attracting businesses to finance the purchase of the fresh fruit and veg.

“We have identified a big need,” she added.

Ian Somerveille, who has been involved with the Ark for over 22 years, said the move to their current premises had meant more costs, but it had been a ‘remarkable success’ he told club members.

“The move has enabled us to do more and sit down privately with individual clients and help them map out their futures.

“All this needs to be paid for and the charity survives almost wholly on charitable donations and grants.

“Contributions such as yours is immensely valuable,” he added.

Marcus Webster, who represented the Air Ambulance and is the club’s youngest member, said the money was ‘absolutely crucial’ towards the massive amount needed every year to keep the Air Ambulance operating.

“As costs have risen they faced a challenge and without donations from groups like Rotary we couldn’t possibly do it,” he added.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Rotary or becoming a member can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk